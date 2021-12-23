Lemon Coconut Cookies to Broccoli Crust Pizza, give a healthy twist to Christmas recipes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ONESIMPLEIDEA3 Give a healthy twist to Christmas recipes

As India bids adieu to the month-long festivities of Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali, there is yet another reason to celebrate – Christmas! As we approach the end of 2021, people across the country are planning their Christmas gatherings at home. Christmas is one of the most cheerful and joyous festivals in the world and is celebrated in India with equal fervour. Following the vigour, not only the festival but many other homes decorates their Christmas trees and make sweet heart-warming goodies to commemorate the festival.

While we continue to rejoice in another festival amidst the pandemic, it is necessary we also look after the health and wellness of ourselves and our loved ones. This Christmas, let's bring a healthy twist to our indulgent feasts without going over-board on the sugar and chocolate. Here are some healthy recipes using modern appliances and simple ingredients:

Recipe #1: Lemon Coconut Cookies

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 4-6 people

Steps:

Preheat the Voltas Beko microwave oven to 180o C Mix all ingredients Shape the cookies as desired Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden Drizzle the cookies with melted chocolate

Recipe #2: Broccoli Crust Pizza for the millennial guests:

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 2-3 people



Steps:

Preheat the Voltas Beko microwave oven to 180o C Chop the broccoli in the food processor. Place the broccoli in a large bowl. Cover with a plastic wrap and microwave for 1 min until it is steamed Cool and pour broccoli on a clean cloth and squeeze the liquid out of the broccoli until you left with a dry ball of broccoli In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, eggs, cheeses and seasoning with a spoon until fully combined Pour mixture into the pre-lined baking sheet and shape it like a pizza crust ½ inch thick Bake for 10-12 mins Add the pizza sauce and cheese Bake for another 10-12 mins Cool for 5 mins before cutting

Recipe #3: Blueberry Coconut Layered Smoothie

Duration: 1 hour

Serves: 1 -2 people

Steps:

Freeze blueberries in the Voltas Beko refrigerator with StoreFresh™ technology. It helps you lock the freshness of your fruits and vegetables for up to 30 days Combine 150 g frozen blueberries, 60 g plain non-fat Greek yogurt and 110 g coconut milk in a blender Pour into a glass Place glass in a freezer for 20 mins Combined 1 banana, 80 g frozen blueberries, 250 g plain non-fat Greek yogurt, 150 g coconut milk and 15 g unsweetened shredded coconut in the blender Strain and top it on the chilled layer in the glass Place glasses in freezer for 15 mins Lastly, combine 1 banana, 170 g coconut cream, 15 g unsweetened shredded coconut, 20 g maple or agave syrup, Handful fresh blueberries and coconut flakes, for topping, in a blender and churn Now using a funnel, pour the blended mixture on top of the two chilled layers Finish it up by topping it with fresh blueberries and coconut flakes

These healthy recipes are a perfect fit for the Xmas celebrations. These recipes suit all age groups. These decadent recipes will certainly get the food lovers in the family to coming back for more. What better way to spread joy this season!