Janmashtami 2021: 5 traditional sweets to prepare bhog on Lord Krishna's birthday

Janmashtami 2021 traditional dishes for Krishna bhog: It's that time of the year when calories count goes for a toss and buttermilk, makkhan and sweets fill our plates for it's Krishna Janmashtami. Tale goes by that on this auspicious day, Lord Krishna was born. to mark the occasion, people celebrate the day by offering traditional sweets and deserts to little Bal Gopal. Some Krishna devotees observe fast for the day and at 12 at midnight after the birth of Lord Krishna, they break their fast with the Prasad. Many delicacies are prepared and offered to Krishna. Given his love for sweets, buttermilk and makkhan here are five sweets that you can offer in bhog:

Makhan Mishri

One of the most common Prasad offered to Lord Krishna is Makhan Mishri. Since childhood, Bal Gopal is said to be fond of eating Makhan. Haven't we all heard ample stories about the same? It is easy to prepare and is most loved by Bal Gopal.

Dhaniya Panjiri

Dhaniya Panjiri is a Falahari dish that can be consumed by those who observe fast on the day. It is also served as Janmashtmi prasad. During Janmashtami, wheat flour is replaced with dhaniya power or coriander seed powder. Added are some dry fruits and lots of ghee.

Charnamrit

We often see the priest offering us Charnamrit after we worship God. It is a concoction of many ingredients like fresh milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar/jaggery, tulsi leaves and makhana. It can be offered as the first prasad after offering it to Lord Krishna.

Kheer

There are many ways to prepare kheer by experimenting with the ingredients. One can make Makhana kheer, sabudana kheer, rice kheer, dry fruits kheer etc. To add flavour to it, add little saffron and cardamom, kevada to it.

Panjiri Laddoo

Panjiri Laddoo is one of the most favourites of people in Indian households. Adding lots many ingredients like cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, raisings, fox nuts, sugar, desi ghee, etc., Panjiri Laddoo becomes healthy and energy-giving at the same time. It can be used as Prasad and can be offered to Lord Krishna too.

Laddoo

Rava Laddoo, Coconut Laddoo, etc. can be made to offer to Lord Krishna as his love for food is immense. Add nuts, dry fruits, coconut, fox nuts, ghee, etc. to bind the ingredients together.