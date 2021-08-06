International Beer Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images and wallpapers to celebrate with friends

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Beer Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images and wallpapers to celebrate with friend

The first Friday of August every year is celebrated as International Beer Day. This year, the day falls on August 6. It was founded by Jesse Avshalomovn in 2007 in California. The International Beer Day was initially observed on August 5 but was shifted to the first Friday of the month in the year 2012. This day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour by people all around the world. Those who enjoy this oldest alcoholic drink celebrate this day by reuniting with their friends and reliving their memories over mugs of beer.

If you are not able to meet your friends for a mug a beer, don't forget to at least wish them. Say cheers with these quotes, wishes, messages and wallpapers on International Beer Day.

International Beer Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages

There are just two occasions when I love to drink beer- When I am happy and when I am sad. Happy International Beer Day! I may not be there when you are sad or happy but I promise to be there always when there is beer…. Have a Happy International Beer Day. Beer’s intellectual. What a shame so many idiots drink it.– Ray Bradbury The mantra for a happy and content life lies in the mug of a beer and to find that keep drinking beer…. Warm wishes on International Beer Day. Beer is one of those things which you always enjoy. This international beer day, I hope you get to try different kinds of beers from around the world A cold beer can fetch you a long merry life! So why wait? Raise your glass today on International Beer Day! You cannot find happiness at the bottom of the glass of beer because the beer is going to be emptied! There is simply nothing bad about beer because it is all goodness. Happy International Beer Day!

International Beer Day 2021: HD Images and wallpapers

