How to make perfect lemon tea. Know benefits of this weight-loss drink

Lemon is a miracle food and when combined with water and honey, it makes one of the easiest and cheapest beverages. Having lemon with hot water in the morning is something which most of us prefer. For the unversed, this simple morning ritual not only hydrates your body but also help in flushing out toxins. But there are several other ways in which you can utilise lemon. According to a study by the University Health Service (UHS) of Rochester University, a hot cup of lemon tea is scientifically proven to give you relief from the symptoms of common cold.

How To Make Perfect Lemon Tea

Pour water in a saucepan, let it boil

Now add tea leaves to it and allow the colour to change.



Strain the tea leaves. Pour the liquid in your favourite cup.



Add a dash of lemon.



You can add honey and ginger as well (The way you prefer)



Go to your favourite corner of the house and enjoy!

Lemon tea can also be served cold with mint leaves. Best for summers.



Benefits of Lemon Tea

We all are aware that lemon tea is known to assist in weight-loss. But how? Lemon helps in accelerating the metabolism by flushing the toxins out of your body



As lemon is rich in Vitamin C, which is not just important for the growth, repair and development of your body tissues, but also boost immunity. Vitamin C also helps prevent iron deficiency and manage high blood pressure and heart disease risk.



When you add ginger to your lemon tea, it makes a solid drink packed with anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger is known to treat nausea and reduce muscle pain. It is also known to be an appetite suppressant. Ginger increases your energy level and aids in digestion as it has high-fibre content.



Keep that refined sugar bottle as far as possible if you want to enjoy the health benefits of lemon tea. Instead, add honey, the gold liquid. This natural sweetener increases your metabolism, helping you to burn more fat than usual (reportedly, even while sleeping).



You can also add organic lemongrass (if possible grow it by yourself). Add it with the brewing tea. Lemongrass is packed with antioxidants and is good for your skin and hair. It also gives relief from menstrual pain.



