Home delivery of food not banned in Delhi, but avoid outside food if you can

Coronavirus has been declared a global epidemic, with the disease spreading to more than sixty countries across the world. Several cases of Coronavirus reported in India too resulting in widespread panic across the country. Apart from maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness at all times, the most common enquiry is the types of food that need to be consumed or avoided.

The Delhi government on Thursday shut restaurants in the national capital amid the coronavirus outbreak but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue. However, it is highly advisable that you should avoid outside food as much as you can. There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging, according to the CDC and the FDA, though germs are known to live on surfaces up to nine days. The bigger potential issue is transmitting the new coronavirus from delivery person to customer, or vice versa, through coughing, vaporized air particles or other direct contact.