Holi 2020: These 3 Kanji Vada recipes will definitely make your festival special this year

It's that time of the year again when everyone is basking in the sun and waiting for the summers to arrive. Not just this, with the festival of Holi all set to embrace on March 10 this year, everyone is busy in the preparation. Holi is one of the favourite festivals of many where people make preparations for sweets like gujiya, malpua, kheer, and whatnot. Not just this even chaat is served on this day. But one thing that every food-lover cannot get enough of is nothing but the classic Kanji Vada. It is the fermentation process that is involved in the making of the drink that gives it its tangy flavour.

The drink is a generous melange of herbs and flavors that are known to help the stomach related function go on smoothely. Kanji, also known as 'rai ka paani' is aged for longer than a day. It is a one of a kind treat that consolidates tart mustard water with urad dal/moong dal vadas. One can even drink the kanji without vadas as a tasty chilled drink. The drink which is famous across Gujarati and Rajasthani family serves as our greater customary Holi treat.

You might have tried the traditional way of making the drink but do you know there are other ways in which this drink can also be prepared. Check it out:

1. Berry Kanji

Berry Kanji

With the decency of solidified berries, enticing flavors and herbs blended in together, this berry kanji is served chilled with mint and lemon on top.

2. Kanjioska Drink

Kanjioska Drink

Enjoy the integrity of carrot and beetroot with this kanjioska drink alongside the tart flavors that make certain to tempt your taste buds.

3. Gajar Ki Kanji

Gajar Ki Kanji

Kali gajar ki kanji is a winter-extraordinary drink yet because of its flavourful taste, many individuals make it during the celebration of Holi also. Pretty much four fixings that require 3-4 days of aging make for this flavorful drink that you can serve during your Holi party.

