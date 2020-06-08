Have a sweet tooth? Try these easy-to-make desserts with Fabelle chocolates

Amid the coronavirus lockdown when the option to dine out or order in at home is cut or either limited, it is always good to bring out the chef in you. So, what better way than to make some lovely desserts for you and your loved ones? We have listed out some super easy easy-to-make desserts with Fabelle chocolates that will help spread sweetness all over.
Chocolate Mango Pudding: The mango season is here and, you should definitely try this amazing pudding. The ingredients include Fabelle Milk chocolate deck, chopped mango ( 1 piece) and some cream (100 grams)
Method:
- Take 1 ripened mango and make some pulp.
- Take about 250 g Fabelle white milk chocolate.
- Bring about 100 g cream to boil
- Add boiled cream and mango pulp on chopped chocolate
- Wait for 5 minutes. Then mix and blend well
- Dispense into shot glasses. Decorate with mango pieces
- Keep in the fridge for 1-3 hours
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies: For those of you looking for a healthier option, this is one of the best desserts that you can try. All you need is some roughly chopped Fabelle Choco Deck Milk Chocolate Bar: ¼ cup, Peanut Butter (smooth) 1 cup, Quick-Cooking Oats 1 ½ cups, Honey or Maple Syrup ½ cup, Egg 1 (large), Coconut Sugar (optional) 2-3 tbsp.
Method:
- Preheat oven to 170 degrees C
- Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix until well-combined.
- Roll dough into 1 ½ - 2 inch balls and then place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet
- Place criss-cross fork marks on top of the cookies and sprinkle with sugar (optional)
- Bake in preheated oven for 9-11 minutes.
