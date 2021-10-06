Follow us on Image Source : IG/THEMUSTARDTABLE, FOREVER_BHOOKHI Happy Navratri 2021: Arbi Kofta to Kuttu Ka Dosa, try these yummy dishes without onion and garlic

With just a day left for the festival of Navratri, everyone is preparing for the upcoming auspicious nine days. The word 'Navratri' refers to the nine auspicious nights during which Goddess Durga is worshipped. Most of the people will be observing fasts during Navratri. But since one cannot have garlic and onion, most people can't think of much to prepare for the table apart from the regular potato and namkeen recipes. They think it's all about boring food but it's not like that just a little twist to your regular recipes can add so much flavour and variety to your otherwise regular recipes. To make it convenient for you, we bring to you some of the yummiest dishes that will make your Navratri fasting a little more fun and exciting.

Banana Walnut Lassi

Everyone needs something refreshing when they are observing a nine-day long fast. And what better than a beverage like lassi can do that. Pair your regular milkshake with the goodness of bananas, walnuts and honey to keep yourself going during the fast.

Kele Ke Kebab

This mouthwatering dish has all the ingredients which are easily available and is full of flavours.

Low Fat Makhana Kheer

Desserts always inspire a cheer in people, so here's an amazing sweet dish that can be relished at any time. It has a relatively low-fat content and is high in calcium and protein.

Arbi Ke Kebab

Who says only aloo can add the taste in your fasting days? Give your potatoes some rest in the basket and let arbi doo the talking. Spice up your tea-time with arbi ke kebabs which will satiate your tastebuds like nothing else.

Vrat Wale Chawal Ka Dhokla

Dhoklas are a perfect snack which gives you a healthy break from the otherwise fried foods like pakoras and puris. Add a little cumin, ghee, curry leaves and red chillies in your dhokal recipe to enjoy this special dish.

Sabudana Khichdi

Peanuts, chillies, cumin, and curry leaves are commonly used as seasonings as this khichdi contains few spices, which is appropriate given that it is frequently prepared during the fasting season when mostly spices are prohibited to be eaten.

Kuttu Ka Dosa

Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) is one of the most commonly had ingredients during these fasts. Therefore, apart from the usual kuttu ki puris why rustle up something different. Give your dosa batter a kuttu twist and prepare the lipsmacking dish with a filling of aloo. And yes, don't forget the major sidekicks mint and coconut chutney.

