Gulkand a day will beat the heat away: A kitchen secret you should not miss

Its Summer! And If haven't tried gulkand, then you're definitely missing on a lot. It not only tastes and smell good but also has alot of health benefits attached to it. In summers, people like to eat less as it already hot and they do not want to face any kind of digestive problems. In this case, one can include Gulkand in their diet because of its various health benefits. Gulkand is made of rose petals and has a great taste.

Elaborating on the several reasons why you should include gulkand in daily diet nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said having gulkand every day will beat the heat away. "Gulkand a day will beat the heat away," says Diwekar.

Benefits of Gulkand:

Gulkand is effective in these diseases:

Acidity

Headache

Lethargy and tiredness

Constipation and sputum

Periods related problem

Thyroid

PCOS

Skin problem

Insomnia complaints

How to Prepare gulkand at home:

Gulkand is very easy to make. For this take some rose petals, put them in a glass jar, add a layer of sugar. Then add another layer of petals. Do this until the entire jar is full. Keep the jar in direct sunlight for 5-6 days for six hours, approx.

Taking to her Instagram, Rujata talked about the benefits and making of Gulkand. She wrote," Different ways of having it –

- With milk in night for a restful sleep as it is a natural coolant

- Mix with water and sip through the day to beat acidity and bloating

- A tsp, first thing in morning or after meals, for better digestion and to get rid of sweet cravings

Kitchen secret – have it with a paan leaf. Excellent for digestion, absorption of nutrients, rich source of iron."