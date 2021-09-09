Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Quick recipes to relish with your family and friends

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Quick recipes to relish

The festive mood has set in with Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, and so have the cravings. This is a great chance to unwind and get over the week that often brings stress and take a break from our diet regime. Festivals are a great occasion to try new snacks recipe with your family and friends. Be it the crispy, spicy, salty bites in between meals or the savoring of yummy snacks, and it’s a great way to treat yourself and your loved ones on festival days. Are you also craving some yummy snacks that you can relish with your entire family? We have got you covered!

Here we bring you some easy-to-cook quick recipes with frozen snacks that are well-curated to provide you a quick snacking solution and nurture your taste buds.

Bread Tikki

Ingredients:

• HyFun Aloo Tikki - 5

• Bread - 5 slices

• Peri peri sauce - 2 tbsp

• Tomato Ketchup - 5 tbsp

• Cheese Slices - 5 pcs

• Mayonnaise - ½ cup

• Coriander leaves/parsley - few

• Butter - to toast the bread

Method:

• In an air fryer or deep fryer, cook the HyFun Aloo tikki.

• Apply butter and toast the bread

• Top it with a cheese slice. Mix tomato ketchup and peri peri sauce

• Spread it on top of the cheese

• Top it with the fried aloo tikka

• Serve hot with mayonnaise and parsley

Chatpate Cheesy Pops

Ingredients:

Jalapeno Cheesy Pops - 1 pack

For Chatpate Sauce:

• Oil- 1 tsp

• Cumin Seeds - ½ tsp

• Green Chilli - 1 small

• Chilli powder - half tsp

• Coriander Powder - 1 tsp

• Dry mango powder - ¼ tsp

• Garam masala - ½ tsp

• Fresh Tomato - ½ cup

• Salt - to taste

Method:

To make sauce:

• In a pan, heat oil

• Add cumin seeds and green chilli

• Add in chopped tomato

• Sauté for 2 minutes, until it’s cooked

• Add in chilli powder, coriander powder, dry mango powder, garam masala and salt

• Let it cook for a minute

• Off from the flame and let it come to room temperature

• Once cooled, grind it to a sauce

• Store this up to a week

To make Chatpate pops:

• In an air fryer or deep fryer, fry HyFun foods cheesy pops till golden

• Add 2 tbsp of chatpata sauce in a pan

• Let it heat

• Add the fried cheesy pops and give it a mix

• Serve hot with Raita

Crinkle Fries Taco

Ingredients:

For Taco:

• HyFun Crinkle Fries - 1 pack

• Chopped Tomato - ½ cup

• Yellow Capsicum - ¼ cup

• Onion - ½ cup

• Micro greens/ parsley - a small bunch

• Jalapeno - 2

• Peas - 2 tbsp

• Roasted Sesame seeds - a pinch

• Lemon - few wedges

• Salt - as required

• Pepper - ½ tsp

• Oil - a tbsp

• Taco shells - 4

For Spicy mayonnaise:

• Mayonnaise - ¾ cup

• Lemon juice - 1 tsp

• Salt - ½ tsp

• Red chilli powder - ¾ tsp

• Garlic - 2 cloves

Method:

• To make spicy mayonnaise, blend all the ingredients together in a mix till thick

• Adjust the chilli powder and chopped garlic as per your taste

• Store it in a jar for up to a week

To make the filling for Taco:

• In a pan, add oil and let it heat

• Add in onion and tomato

• Sauté for a minute

• Add in capsicum and peas. Alternatively use your favourite veggies

• Sauté for 2 minutes

• Reserve until serving

• Cook the HyFun crinkle fries in a deep fryer or air fryer

• To assemble the taco, add a layer of mayo to the shell

• Top it with veggies

• Add in the crinkle fries

• Top it with microgreens/parsley and sesame seeds

• Serve right away

Potato Nachos

Ingredients:

• HyFun Lime n Mint Wedges - 1 pack

• Chopped Yellow Capsicum - 2 tbsp

• Pickled Onion - 2 tbsp

• Cheddar Cheese - ¼ cup

• Chopped Tomato - ¼ cup

• Cabbage - 2 tbsp

• Salt - as required

• Pepper - as required

• Tomato Salsa - ¼ cup

• Herbed Mayo - ¼ cup

• Mint leaves

Method:

• Cook HyFun Lime n Mint wedges in an air fryer or deep fryer

• Arrange it on a plate or tray

• Add the cheese shreds and bake till it’s melted

• Top it with capsicum, tomato, salsa, mayo, cabbage and onions

• Add salt and pepper

• Serve it with more mayo and salsa

Potatobets

Ingredients:

• HyFun Potatobets - 1 pack

• Puff sheets - required size

• Cheese Shreds - 1 cup

• Cherry Tomato - ½ cup

• Corn kernels - 2 tbsp

• Chopped Spring Onions - 2 tbsp

• Salt - as required

• Pepper - ½ tsp

• Chilli Flakes - 1 tsp (optional for extra spicy)

• Milk - 2 tbsp

Method:

• Fry the HyFun Potatobets in an air fryer till half cooked

• Preheat the oven to 180° C for 10 minutes

• Prepare a baking tray with parchment paper

• Cut the puff sheets to the required size

• Add cheese shreds and tomato

• Add spring onions and corn kernels

• Top it with salt and pepper

• Add the half cooked Potatobets

• Brush the edges with milk

• Place it in the oven and let it puff up

• When the edges are golden, remove from the oven

• Let it cool for 2 minutes

• If using chilli flakes, add it on top and serve