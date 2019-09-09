Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cutest restaurant-cum-bakery to delight your taste buds!

Cutest restaurant-cum-bakery in Noida is sure to send some excitement your way. Located in sector 104, Noida, this cosy eatery has many satisfied fans rooting for its food, drinks and desserts. From saucy Drums of chicken to Nutella shake, everything tastes good at 36, Lebzelter, yes, the name is also unique.

A special mention for the Barbeque chicken pizza with the perfect hand-tossed base and topped with loads of cheese. Known for starters and cakes/pastries, velvety dal makhni comes as a yummy surprise. And who better to teach you a lesson or two in baking other than the experts at 36, Lebzelter? Join them for a Free Icing Class on September 15, with ample of mocktails and cookies to delight you.

Coming back to food some must try items are Ajwaini Fish tikka, chicken rara, mushroom chilly, cheesechake.

Their shakes are to die for - pick anything - brownie shake to Nutella shake, the rich, thick texture and flavour will blow your mind. Brownie toppings and Vanilla ice cream made the shakes amazing and my personal favorite.

Head to this amazing restaurant with friends on your next outing, you will be surprising everyone with the excellent ambience and food.