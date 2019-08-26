Image Source : ZOMATO Classic Dharmendra movies and Punjabi dishes - a deadly combination at this unique restaurant

If there's any place that gives out a feeling of extreme admiration and love for Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra, it has got to be Garam Dharam, a filmy-style restaurant that pays tribute to the legendary actor who is known for his inimitable style and superb dialogue delivery. With his dialogues scribbled over the walls, his iconic posters and his powerful pictures inside the room, the place reminds us of his iconic films.

Garam Dharam opened at Noida, sector 18, is for all those people who are fans of the actor and want dhaba style delicious food at a reasonable cost. A place suitable for all age groups, each dish is carefully prepared keeping in mind the spice preference of the customers. Dishes have been selected and innovated, given fresh twist, especially the drinks like chulbuli.

Their family naan is a delight to have. It is not without reason that they call it their best, it is freshly prepared with superb texture and flavour - neither thick nor thin, it is presented in whole, a big plate of naan, then iupon request, broken down into pieces. Try their chicken and mutton dishes which afre dhaba style and you will not be disappointed.

Just relax and get lost in the timeless classics of Dharmendra.