Chhath Puja 2020: Try this special thekua recipe to cherish your festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thekua recipe for Chhath Puja 2020

The four-day Chhath Puja festivities began on 11 November and preparations are on in full swing. Though the festival is known for the tough fast observed by those doing the puja, food forms an important part of Chhath. In fact, Chhath is incomplete without the thekuas that are offered as prasad. Thekua is a traditional Bihari sweet that is made of flour, sugar/jaggery and ghee. It is easy to make, and great to taste.

It’s not easy to get thekua at sweet shops as they are usually made at home. So, here is the special recipe for you to try it out.

Ingredients

Wheat flour: 250 gm

Dry coconut (copra): 2 table spoons, chopped

Sugar: 50 gm

Fennel seed: 1 tbsp

Green cardamom (whole): 3-4

Water: ½ cup

Ghee: To fry, and 1 table spoon for the flour mixture

Dry fruits (optional): To taste

Preparation