Celebrate World Whisky Day 2020 by making these summer special cocktails at home 

Today is the one day, that Whisky is officially celebrated as its 'World Whisky Day (WWD)'. First founded in 2012 by whisky consultant Blair Bowman, the day is an annual celebration of the spirit and takes place on the third Saturday of May each year. If your favourite tipple is whisky or scotch, pour yourself an extra drink today in honour of the day. But instead of the usual on the rocks or a Highball, why not treat yourself to the flavours of a delectable cocktail? We cannot help but reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. With the on-going pandemic, virtual happy hours have replaced stepping out, but that does not mean one cannot be their own bartender and make themselves a whisky cocktail in the comfort of their homes.
This World Whisky Day, learn the art of making a few of the fine whisky cocktails from the comfort of your home. Have a look at some of them here:
MINT JULEP
INGREDIENTS
- Grant's Distinction 50 ml
- Simple Syrup 10 ml
- Lemon Juice 8-10 ml
- Mint Leaves 8-10
METHOD
- Lightly muddle mint leaves, lime Juice and sugar syrup in a glass.
- Add Grant's Distinction, pack it with crushed ice and stir.
- Garnish with Mint Leaf
JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY
Ingredients
- 60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
- 15ml fresh ginger juice
- 1.5 spoon honey
- 10ml lime juice
Soda Water (top it)
TALISKER SOUR
Ingredients
- 50 ml Talisker 10 YO
- 2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)
- 10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
- Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.
- Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice
- Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist
WODDY APPLE
Ingredients
- 60ml Black Dog Black Reserve
- 60ml Apple Juice
- 3 Apple Wedges
Method
- Fill the glass with ice
- Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well
- Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)
- Garnish with apple wedges
YES WE CRAN
Ingredients
- Black & White 12YO:45ml
- Cranberry juice 60ml
- Lime juice 10ml
- Garnish with Orange peel
- Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well
THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients
- 50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO
- 10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey
- 2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method
- Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes.
- Add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds.
- Strain into a chilled glass with fresh Ice Cubes
- Garnish with an Orange Twist
Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish
