Celebrate World Whisky Day 2020 by making these summer special cocktails at home 

Today is the one day, that Whisky is officially celebrated as its 'World Whisky Day (WWD)'. First founded in 2012 by whisky consultant Blair Bowman, the day is an annual celebration of the spirit and takes place on the third Saturday of May each year. If your favourite tipple is whisky or scotch, pour yourself an extra drink today in honour of the day. But instead of the usual on the rocks or a Highball, why not treat yourself to the flavours of a delectable cocktail? We cannot help but reminisce the many occasions we have enjoyed our favourite cocktails amongst friends and family. With the on-going pandemic, virtual happy hours have replaced stepping out, but that does not mean one cannot be their own bartender and make themselves a whisky cocktail in the comfort of their homes.

This World Whisky Day, learn the art of making a few of the fine whisky cocktails from the comfort of your home. Have a look at some of them here:

MINT JULEP

INGREDIENTS

Grant's Distinction 50 ml

Simple Syrup 10 ml

Lemon Juice 8-10 ml

Mint Leaves 8-10

METHOD

Lightly muddle mint leaves, lime Juice and sugar syrup in a glass.

Add Grant's Distinction, pack it with crushed ice and stir.

Garnish with Mint Leaf

JOHNNIE GINGER & HONEY

Ingredients

60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

15ml fresh ginger juice

1.5 spoon honey

10ml lime juice

Soda Water (top it)

TALISKER SOUR

Ingredients

50 ml Talisker 10 YO

2 TSP Orange Marmalade (You can use any Jam and Preserves)

10 ml Lime Juice / 10 ml Apple Cider Vinegar

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well until the outside of the shaker is frosted.

Fine strain into a rock glass with fresh ice

Garnish with Dill leaves / Orange Twist

WODDY APPLE

Ingredients

60ml Black Dog Black Reserve

60ml Apple Juice

3 Apple Wedges

Method

Fill the glass with ice

Pour the whisky with an equal amount of apple juice and stir well

Sprinkle some cinnamon dust over it. (Optional - Torch it to bring out the warm, woody aroma)

Garnish with apple wedges

YES WE CRAN

Ingredients

Black & White 12YO:45ml

Cranberry juice 60ml

Lime juice 10ml

Garnish with Orange peel

Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well

THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients

50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO

10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Method

Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes.

Add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds.

Strain into a chilled glass with fresh Ice Cubes

Garnish with an Orange Twist

Stir well to mix in all ingredients. Lime slice for garnish

