This *new* bar in Delhi is 'selling' pure breathable oxygen at Rs 299/15 minutes

Delhi pollution has been the talk of the town ever since the Diwali season. So much so, a restaurant has popped up in Delhi providing people with pure oxygen to breathe. Yes guys, you heard that right! Oxy Pure Bar has opened in Saket that is providing its visitors 15 minutes of pure oxygen to breathe for a good INR 299.

Talking about his bar, manager Bonny Irengbam said that they offer oxygen in 7 different flavours that consisting of lemongrass, orange, cinnamon, mint, Nilgiri, spearmint and lavender. People can choose their desired flavours from the menu. Every 15 minutes of flavoured oxygen costs Rs 299. Longer time period can be acquired for Rs 499. Customers will be provided with a pipe through which they can inhale oxygen of the chosen flavour. People suffering from asthma, bronchitis or other breathing issues are not allowed to try the flavoured oxygen.

Bonny says that he had seen similar concepts in foreign countries that inspired him to open a similar bar in India. The really high pollution levels of Delhi acted as a trigger in popularising the bar. The bar has been receiving a good response.

Talking about the benefits of inhaling pure oxygen, Bonny said that it improves a person's agility and lessens irritability. It improves the quality of sleep as well as sleep patterns. It is also helpful in reducing anxiety and depression.

You gotta give it a try!