You cannot miss these cool and casual styles to rock your Holi 2022 party

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cool and casual styles to rock your Holi 2022 party

After two years of dry Holi, shall we play or not wali Holi, this Holi 2022 is definitely worth a bang! With the colourful occasion just around the corner, here are 5 style suggestions for Stargate for you to slay at your Holi ‘22 party.

Rainbow Tee

This colourful T-shirt is a perfect Holi wear. Style it along with white ripped denim shorts for the edgy look. Perfect for the occasion, this Tee is priced at Rs. 685 only, which makes it an ideal option as it may not be reused.

Image Source : STARGATE Rainbow Tee

White Edgy Tee

Why go for a basic white tshirt when you can wear a Tee high on fashion. You can style this full sleeves white Tshirt with a pair of white leggings and neon flip flops. Just because you are going to get filled with colours doesn’t mean you can get high on styling.

Image Source : STARGATE White Edgy Tee

White Joggers

Go for a white jogger, cropped tank top, neon flip flops & a pair of wayfarers. This is a simple yet a super chic look that’s definitely going to make a lot of heads turn on your Holi ‘22 party.

Image Source : STARGATE White Joggers

White Dungaree

If you are looking at making a statement with a unique style, this dungaree is just the right option. This is a super comfortable style, yet very stylish. You can also wear a contrasting tee inside the dungaree or just pair it with a white one and walk in like a true fashionista for the Holi Party.

Image Source : STARGATE White Dungaree

Black & white hoodie dress

You can walk in this outfit like butter and carry it like a pro. Just style this with a white slider sandal and a pair of retro sunglasses to look like a boss babe in your holi party. This style is under 1000 which makes it just the right style to buy for Holi.

Image Source : STARGATE Black & white hoodie dress

Happy Holi 2022!