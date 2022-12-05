Monday, December 05, 2022
     
Winter Coats you need to befriend: Belted Trench, Wool Blazers to Hooded Coats

Winter Coats Trends: Take your winter fashion game a notch up, with classic yet chic styles for your wardrobe.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2022 13:33 IST
Winter Coats you need to befriend
Image Source : FREEPIK Winter Coats you need to befriend

Winter Coats Trends: The temperatures have finally begun to drop and indicate the arrival of Coat Season. Coats are one of the easiest layers to protect from the chilly weather and look extremely high fashion if styled right. Mitali Joshi, Creative lead and designer, BoStreet suggests some of the trendiest coats to elevate your winter wardrobe and add in some chic to your layered look.

Belted Trench Coat - Belted trench coats are a very casual type. It's a blessing on a day out on those really chilled days. It's comfortable, easy to carry and yet elevates the look like none other. A comfortable denim, basic underlayer and a belted trench coat with boots is a perfect fit.

India Tv - Belted Trench Coat

Image Source : BOSTREETBelted Trench Coat

Wrap Coat - Wrap coats and belted trenches are quite similar, just the length differs. A wrap coat is an elevated basic and looks great on any kind of bottoms. Pair it with fitted pants or flared ones and you would end up looking unique. Wear wrap coats without actually wrapping them as it looks chic. Wear a cropped underlayer to flaunt it even better.

India Tv - Wrap Coat

Image Source : BOSTREETWrap Coat

Wool Blazers - Wool blazers are strictly functional however I really recommend a checkered one, they look very classic and ivy league. Style it with a pleated skirt and chelsea boot to make it into a statement look.

India Tv - Wool Blazers

Image Source : BOSTREETWool Blazers

Hooded Coats - These are a perfect combination of a hoodie and a coat. As casual as they seem, this piece is a must have as this coat can be easily worn as your go-to outerwear for those cool winter outings. 

India Tv - Hooded Coats

Image Source : BOSTEETHooded Coats

Take your winter fashion game a notch up, with classic yet chic styles for your wardrobe.

