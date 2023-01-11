What Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli wore for Golden Globe Awards 2023, find out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli at Golden Globe Awards 2023

Golden Globe Awards 2023: It was a sight to behold when Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli walked the red carpet of the Golden Globes. The three men from the team of RRR looked dashing as they waved at fans and posed for the paparazzi before the start of the event. While Ram Charan and Rajamouli opted for black Indian outfits, Jr NTR wore a black tuxedo to the award ceremony.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan chose to wear Tarun Tahiliani, an acclaimed Indian Designer at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023. In a striking black suit with slick hair, Ram was the cynosure of all eyes on this global stage. Not only that, he even spoke to a reporter on the red carpet who asked him about his favourite Marvel superheroes and who he would like to play in Hollywood, Ram humbly stated, "We have Amazing Superheroes in India too. How about you invite one of our heroes back here?" On being asked who got hurt the most in the action sequences and speaking about Naatu Naatu, Ram said, "My knees still wobble talking about it. Ya, it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it."

For the grand occasion, SS Rajamouli chose to wear a red and black dhoti-kurta set. He completed the look with a red stole which had tassels hanging at the hem. His wife Rama Rajamouli, on the other hand, looked elegant as she kept it simple in a traditional orange and sea green saree.

Contrary to the two, Jr NTR opted for a classy black tuxedo for his first Golden Globes red carpet appearance. He went for the classic combination of a black blazer and matching trousers with a plain white shirt. He also added a pair of sunglasses and a bow tie to it.

While the S.S. Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' bagged the Golden Globe for Original song, it lost out the bigger share of the pie -- that of the Best Motion Picture Non-English award to the Argentine film 'Argentina, 1985'.

'RRR' was India's big hope at the Golden Globes this year, but it left the Indian community and the diaspora with a bittersweet feeling as it bagged one award out of two nominations -- Original Song 'Nattu Nattu' but failed to secure the trophy for Best Motion Picture Non-English.

