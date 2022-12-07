Wedding season 2022: Enhance your beauty with these lehengas, suggests style coach Zinobia Mistry

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Enhance your beauty with these lehengas

If there is a wedding in your house or you are going to attend a wedding at a close one's place, then it is obvious that you have to look different. From outfits to jewelry, everything should be the best. Whenever we plan to attend a wedding, the first thing that comes to mind about what to wear among the traditional dresses is the lehenga. Lehenga not only adds grace to the look but also increase the beauty and confidence of women. If you are not able to select the lehenga or you do not know about the latest design, take help from style coach Zinobia Mistry who shares details about what you should pick to accentuate your look.

1. Embroidered lehenga: If you want to carry a heavy look, then a lehenga with embroidery work is the best option for you. This type of lehenga is a bit costlier but makes you look classy. You will definitely like the fine work done on it. It will be available in the market for about 15 thousand to 20 thousand rupees. These days girls are trying many types of designs in embroidered lehengas. The stunning combination of purple and pink makes this lehenga choli stand out. Its specialty is that it is neither too heavy nor too simple. You can wear it for any big or small function. Apart from this, a pink color dupatta with blue color lehenga and blue color choli is also in trend these days. Especially when silk and zari work has been done. The floral lace makes it even more unique.

2. Floral lehenga: These days floral lehengas are also in trend. You can choose a floral design lehenga for any wedding or party. Along with this, you can carry flower jewelry. The floral design will give you a very sober look. You will find these lehengas in the market between Rs 3000 to 5000.

3. Wine lehenga: After all, who doesn't like glitter? Wine lehengas look amazing for wedding occasions. Your look also shines through as it makes you stand out in the crowd. It is impossible to escape the allure of lehengas with sequins work in wine lehengas. Apart from this, velvet wine lehenga is also a good option. It usually never goes out of trend. You can keep it in the category of Evergreen Modern.

