Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Want to try the everyday No-Makeup look? Take tips from MUA Anmol Raval

Make-up is not just something to apply for events and parties but it has become a part of every girl's daily routine. From going out with friends to a normal work day, everyone wants to look good and apply subtle make-up that goes with their routine. Amid this, the no make-up look has become increasingly popular. It is just so natural and classy and women can't stop from trying it. While it started as a trend on social media, it has become a part of a lifestyle now. Makeup artist Anmol Raval also swears by this look as she says, "less is more.”

Going through the tips of the no make-up look, Anmol shared, "Start with using a light coverage BB cream or foundation for minimum coverage that gives a natural finish and doesn't layer your skin." Before adding further, Anmol underlines that the eyes are an important and alluring part of our face, and by doing it right, we can ace any look. "While it's a no-makeup look, lining the rims of the eyes with black liner will not harm your minimal makeup idea"

She further suggests, "Wear a cheek tint that gives you a naturally blushing look and a light or nude shade of lipstick. To add more detailing, you can define your brows."

Speaking of the rise of no-makeup looks, Anmol Raval said, "I feel this is a perfect solution for anybody who isn't crazy about makeup yet wants to apply it. From college-going girls to workplace women, this is easy to carry and thus became a staple of such individuals."

Read More Lifestyle News