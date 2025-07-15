Vidya Balan's striking photoshoot: A celebration of short hair and bold fashion Vidya Balan's striking photoshoot is not just a celebration of short hair and bold fashion but also a celebration of individuality and self-love.

New Delhi:

Vidya Balan, the powerhouse of talent and grace, has once again left her fans in awe with her latest photoshoot for The Peacock Magazine's July 2025 edition. The stunning actress recently collaborated with a leading magazine, and the result is nothing short of breathtaking. In this shoot, Vidya flaunted her short hair in all its glory and showcased her love for bold fashion. As a fan of Vidya's impeccable style and fierce personality, I couldn't help but celebrate this photoshoot as a tribute to short hair and bold fashion.

For years, long hair has been considered the epitome of beauty and femininity. But Vidya Balan has shattered these norms with her confidence and charm.

In the photoshoot, Vidya is seen sporting a messy bob, which she carries with ease and elegance. This goes to show that short hair can be styled in various ways, making it a perfect choice for anyone looking to experiment with their look.

But it's not just about the hair; it's also about the fashion choices that Vidya makes in this shoot. She is seen wearing a bold flamingo pink outfit that not only reflects her personality but also challenges traditional beauty standards. The confidence with which she carries each outfit is truly inspiring.

The dress had a gradient ombré finish that transitioned from light to deep pink tones, a deep V-neckline, a form-fitting silhouette, and slim shoulder straps.

Her appearance is similarly alluring. Vidya's makeup includes a delicate black eyeliner stroke, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, and well-defined brows. Her cheeks glow with blush, a brilliant highlighter draws attention to her cheekbones, and her eyelids sparkle with a pink shimmer shadow with brown undertones. Her radiant glow is completed with a subtle contour and a glossy mauve lip.

She draped a feather-trimmed cloak in coordinating ombré hues around her arms to add drama to the ensemble. Her accessories, which added the perfect amount of shine to her already stunning appearance, comprised a hefty statement bracelet worn on one hand and a choker adorned with gemstones.

Professionally, Vidya Balan most recently starred in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a box office hit and well-received by viewers. She played the lead part of Kavya in Do Aur Do Pyaar as well. Shirsha Guha Thakurta directed the romantic drama, and Amrita Bagchi, Eisha Chopra, and Suprotim Sengupta wrote the screenplay.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton stuns in royal blue dress at Wimbledon men's final during family outing