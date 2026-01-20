Celebrating Valentino Garavani’s India chapter and its influence on his timeless designs In celebrating Valentino Garavani’s life and work, we look at his deep connection with India, a culture he once called a reference for beauty and grace, and one that subtly informed his couture and timeless approach to fashion.

New Delhi:

The death of Valentino Garavani marks the end of an era when fashion aspired not just to beauty, but to refinement. For over six decades, Valentino dressed women in a language of romance, restraint and reverence, creating garments that felt timeless even in moments of excess.

While he is eternally associated with Rome, Paris and his unmistakable shade of red, Valentino’s vision was never confined to Europe. His work absorbed the world slowly, thoughtfully, and few places moved him as deeply as India.

A designer shaped by global beauty, not trends

Valentino belonged to a generation of couturiers who believed fashion was an education. Trained in Paris, rooted in Rome, he travelled widely and observed closely, art, architecture, ritual, colour. Inspiration, for him, was not a moodboard exercise but a lifelong study.

This curiosity became more evident as fashion grew increasingly global. Long before “cross-cultural influence” became industry shorthand, Valentino spoke openly about how other civilisations shaped his sense of beauty.

India as a reference point for grace and heritage

In a 2009 interview with The Times of India, Valentino articulated a rare clarity about India’s impact on his work, not as spectacle, but as substance: “India’s heritage is one of the most fascinating and inspirational of all. My 2002 haute couture collection was entirely inspired by India. But there have always been Indian themes running through all my collections. It’s definitely a reference for my idea of beauty and grace.”

The statement matters today because of its tone. Valentino did not frame India as an “exotic influence”, but as a continuum, a living heritage that aligned with couture’s highest values: craftsmanship, symbolism and patience.

The 2002 couture collection that reflected reverence, not fantasy

Valentino’s 2002 haute couture collection stood out for its intricacy and restraint. Rich embroidery, layered textures and jewel-toned palettes echoed Indian textile traditions, but filtered through his disciplined Roman sensibility.

There was no costume drama here. Instead, the collection translated India’s visual abundance into couture that remained unmistakably Valentino: controlled silhouettes, exquisite finishes, and an underlying calm beneath the ornamentation.

Craft, continuity and the long view of fashion

At a time when fashion is increasingly measured in clicks and cycles, Valentino’s work reminds us of a slower philosophy. He wanted his clothes to last, emotionally and physically. His appreciation for Indian heritage is also a corollary to this philosophy, where skill and craft are conserved and where beauty is achieved through attention to detail.

It is an approach to the world of luxury goods, one which increasingly resonates as the industry faces the challenges of sustainability, authenticity, and cultural responsibility.

A legacy that extends beyond Valentino red

Valentino will forever be remembered for dressing icons, from Jacqueline Kennedy to Princess Diana, and for defining a standard of red-carpet elegance that many still chase. But his deeper legacy lies elsewhere: in his insistence that fashion must look outward, learn continuously, and honour the cultures that inspire it.

Also read: Fashion icon Valentino Garavani dies at 93 in Rome