Valentine’s Day Special: Tips to style your jewellery for a perfect date look

Valentine’s Day is a lot like New Year’s Eve, and there’s a lot of pressure to do something spectacular for your partner. But the truth is, you shouldn’t be taking too much stress as Valentine’s is all about dressing up and looking your best on the perfect date. Here are some ideas by Dishi Somani - Director of Dishis Designer Jewellery to style your jewellery for a perfect date look:

Try using layers

Why style boring when you can have an exciting way to club some of your best jwellery pieces. Wearing multiple plain chains – golden or silver – is in trend. All you have to do is take 3-4 chains of different lengths and wear them over your clothes. This will add a lot of glamour to your outfit and come out looking like one collective piece. You can try a similar idea with bracelets too.

Don’t go overboard

While using multiple jewellery pieces at once is a great idea, you should avoid going overboard with jewellery too. Remember, jewellery is an accessory to bring your overall look together, not the sole outfit to look your best.

Choose one focal point

This again implies you do not wear too much, but more like wear the jewellery to cater other’s attention at that area. In simple words, you can draw others' attention there in whichever feature/area of your body you are the most confident about.

Know where you are going

This is the most critical point we often tend to miss. While dressing up, it is essential to know the occasion/ the place we are headed to. For example, you would want to dress up light on a Sunday brunch date. However, on a dine-in, you might want to bring your glittery self forward.