Uorfi Javed redefines bridal fashion in gorgeous traditional couture | See pics Uorfi Javed has been dressed like a bride this time, whose pictures are going viral very fast on social media. You, too, should take a look at her recent pictures.

Whenever we talk about Uorfi Javed, everyone remembers her different looks. This is because she has been in trend most of the time for her unique outfits. Uorfi is known for her outspoken style and fashion. She openly expresses her opinion on every issue. But this time her bridal look became a part of the trend. Recently, some of her pictures were shared on social media. In those pictures, she can be seen dressed like a queen.

The first traditional bridal look of Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed looks beautiful in a traditional lehenga look. She wore a pomegranate pink coloured lehenga, which had Mughal-era work. Therefore, this lehenga creates a royal look. The blouse she wore with it has crystal work done in it. Elephant design has also been created on the dupatta. Embroidery work has been done in it. Gota has been used for the border. The lehenga has been designed very beautifully by Rimple and Harpreet. With this outfit, she has styled a heavy necklace set, haath phool, matha patti maangtika and heavy nath.

The second contemporary bridal look of Uorfi Javed

In this second look, Urfi has styled a red coloured Gharchola saree. It has been handcrafted. This entire saree has been designed with stone, glass and beadwork. Its blouse has been designed according to the cut sleeves V neckline. In this type of saree, she looks beautiful as well as stylish. Along with this, she wore a green stone work necklace set, heavy earrings, matha patti and bangles in her hands.

The third look of Uorfi Javed

In this picture, she wore a lehenga with a rare seven-coloured Leheria technique, which has been designed keeping Rajasthani royalty in mind. It has colorful Leheria work. Its blouse has been made with a marodi ka kaam and resham embroidery by Rimple and Harpreet. Dark colour has been used the most in the lehenga. That is why it looks beautiful after wearing. With this, she has worn a Hasli-designed jewellery set, Bodla and bangles in her hands. This makes the look look good.

