Ugly bottoms, chic results: The smart way to pull off jorts and capris

From Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid, everyone’s wearing jorts and capris. These bottom wear are making a comeback, and actors, actresses and influencers have been embracing them. While it is a trend that is being liked by some, others not so much.

However, if you want to give this trend a try, you can style it differently to give it a chic look. Here are some easy ways you can style your jorts and capris to bring that chic look.

Styling tips for Capris and Jorts

Go Monochrome

One of the easiest ways to look chic is by sticking to a single colour palette. Pair white jorts with a white crop top, or black capris with a matching blouse. Monochrome instantly elongates your figure and gives a polished and put-together look.

Add a Statement Top

Keep your bottoms simple and let the top do the talking. Pair jorts with a puff-sleeve blouse or off-shoulder top for a feminine flair. For capris, try a silky camisole or a tailored shirt tucked in.

Blazers or Jackets

Wearing a blazer over jorts creates a trendy street-style look, especially with sneakers or heels. For capris, cropped blazers or structured jackets can give a sophisticated edge.

Choose Sleek Footwear

Footwear can help define the overall mood of the outfit. Pointed-toe flats or block heels can give capris a chic upgrade, while strappy sandals or sleek mules can add elegance to jorts. Avoid bulky shoes and opt for footwear that elongates the legs.

Accessorise

Gold hoops, layered necklaces or a classy tote bag can elevate your look. For capris, think silk scarves, statement earrings or a structured handbag. Minimal yet striking accessories can instantly boost your style.

