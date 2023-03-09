Tvara Mehta shares trendy and comfortable-looking tips for women's Summer wear

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tvara Mehta shares trendy and comfortable-looking tips

Summer is growing continuously with every day. In summer, many skin-related problems seem to be persistent when it comes to health. At the same time, people get dehydrated easily. But you can avoid many issues happening in the summer by doing some changes in your dressing style. Let's know from Tvara Mehta, wearing what kind of clothes in the summer season is beneficial:

1. Wear a Cotton Shirt

Many people in the summer season sweat more. To avoid this issue, make sure to wear cotton clothes more as they absorb sweat quickly and reduce the growth of bacteria in the body. Cotton is the best fabric for the summer season and a cool shirt works best when it comes to fashion.

2. Try Maxy Dresses

Maxi dresses are not just easy to wear but also very fashionable. You can wear this dress on different occasions by styling it beautifully. These are usually worn on casual occasions. You can pair it up with flats, flip-flops, or heels and they look exceptionally good.

3. Floral Layered Cotton Summer Dress

Bodycon dresses look so good in themselves but for summer, many people tend to avoid them. Chose a fabric that suits perfectly to the warn summer day and make the most of it by looking trendy and stylish. These dresses bring out a flirty and feminine look. Try it for an outing or party with your girl gang.

4. Indo-western printed gown dresses:

Floor-length gowns made you look tall and fashionable. This Indo-western pattern works best for every occasion from work, a party to a casual day outing. So if your are not comfortable wearing short dresses, then these kinds of gowns will work best for you in summer.

