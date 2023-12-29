Tripti Dimri wardrobe guide to help you step into the New Year 2024 with flair

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tripti Dimri wardrobe guide for your New Year look

As the countdown to the New Year begins, it's time to embrace a fresh start with a stylish and confident new look. Inspired by the fashion icon Tripti Dimri, known for her impeccable style and versatility, let's explore a wardrobe guide to help you step into the New Year with flair.

Image Source : TRIPTI DIMRI'S WARDROBE GUIDE Tripti Dimri's wardrobe guide/ Lee Cooper

Evening Gown

For a glamorous and elegant look, an evening gown is a timeless choice. Tripti Dimri's wardrobe guide suggests choosing a gown that flatters your body shape and complements your skin tone. Choose a silhouette that accentuates your best features and consider the event's dress code.

Denim Glow

If you prefer a more casual yet trendy look, Tripti Dimri's wardrobe guide recommends the denim glow. Denim is a versatile fabric that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Pair your favourite denim jeans or skirt with a stylish top or blouse. Experiment with different washes and cuts to find the perfect fit for your body type. Complete the look with accessories and footwear that add a touch of sophistication.

Bodycon Dress

If you want to showcase your curves and make a bold statement, Tripti Dimri's wardrobe guide recommends a bodycon dress. These figure-hugging dresses are perfect for a night out or a glamorous party. Choose a dress in colour and style that suits your personality and body shape. Pair it with high heels and minimal accessories to let the dress take centre stage. Consider experimenting with different textures and patterns to add visual interest to your look.

Image Source : TRIPTI DIMRI'S WARDROBE GUIDE Tripti Dimri's wardrobe guide

Saree Look

This iconic Indian garment offers endless possibilities for creating a stunning New Year look. Choose a saree in a colour and fabric that suits your style. Experiment with different draping styles and accessorize with statement jewellery and a complementary blouse. Don't forget to perfect your makeup and hairstyle to complete the saree look.

Sequin Style

To truly shine and make a statement, Tripti Dimri's wardrobe guide suggests embracing the sequin trend. Sequins add a touch of glamour and sparkle to any outfit. Whether it's a sequin dress, top, or skirt, this style is perfect for a festive New Year's look. Opt for a sequin piece in a colour that compliments your skin tone and accessories with minimal jewellery to let the sequins be the star of the show.

ALSO READ: 5 tips to slay the season with Showstopper looks for Christmas and New Year

Read More Lifestyle News