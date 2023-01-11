These jewellery items are traditional to Indian women | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KALYANJEWELLERS_OFFICIAL Indian woman wears bangles

Jewellery adorns a woman's beauty and Indians love to wear them. Jewellery trend is a forever fashion and women keep hunting for the latest ideas to accessorise their looks. The traditional Indian woman can be identified with certain jewellery she wears and there are certain items that are a custom in India. Let's find out what are these traditional jewellery items that Indian women wear.

Bichiya or toe ring

Toe rings or bichua are worn by Indian women. This traditional piece of jewellery denotes a woman's marital status. They are typically fashioned in silver.

Mangalsutra

Mangalsutra is a custom in the Hindu culture and the foremost sign of a married Indian woman. It is believed that the practice of wearing enhances the well-being of her husband.

Read: Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra: Follow shoe trends for winter season inspired by Bollywood

Bangles

Bangles are also customary among Indian women. They signify that a woman is married. However, even unmarried women wear bangles and bracelets for fashion.

Paayal or anklets

Married and single women both wear anklets. They are an item of beauty and the small tinkling bells indicate that the female of the house is arriving.

Read: 5 Bollywood approved travel outfits that you must pack for best photos

Read More Lifestyle News