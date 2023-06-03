The Hailing Queen: Anushka Sharma's Best Red Carpet Looks Yet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The charming actress giving us some not to miss looks over the years.

Anushka Sharma, the gorgeous actress, made her Cannes debut recently and once again made us all awestruck. However, before we call it her best, let's take a look at her best red carpet looks yet:

Anushka Sharma The Boss Lady

Anushka ditched the conventional evening gowns and sported a rather unique look. She went for a cropped nude halter top with black straps and delicate feathers sewn to it, accompanied by a pair of black cigarette pants. Taking it a step forward, she gave it a little twist by adding a train to her pants letting us all know that she knows fashion.

Beige is not boring

Anushka gave us yet another knockout as she wore this unconventional beige dress with puffed sleeves and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with dangling earrings and gold high heels. She completed her look with neat straight hair and minimal makeup. She definitely made beige look anything but boring.

Shining brighter than the sun

Looking like an absolute ray of sunshine at the Dior show in Mumbai, Anushka dolled up in a lime yellow straight dress with a little bow at the back. She added a matching Dior bag and ear cuff earrings making her a treat for sore eyes.

The Stunner

Anushka made a stunning appearance at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in her deep lilac off-shoulder gown. The gown hugged her perfectly accentuating her slender figure. She claimed her position as the stunner by adding those diamond earrings and diamond-accented black heels to her look.

Princess At Cannes

And now for the finale, Anushka made her debut at the Cannes red carpet in a cream-coloured Richard Quinn gown. She paired it with unique white and yellow drop earrings. She appeared beautiful in a flushed peach makeup look and a slicked bun. Isn't that a debut done right?

