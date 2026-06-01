The cost of Anushka Sharma's IPL final look can fund a trip to Rishikesh

New Delhi:

One such celebrity whose presence garnered much attention during the IPL finals was Anushka Sharma, who was supporting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and her husband, Virat Kohli. While the exciting game had left all cricket lovers on the edge of their seats, the actress’s subtle but fashionable attire was not overlooked by many fashionistas online.

As is known, Anushka Sharma is no stranger when it comes to wearing stylish outfits effortlessly. The actress went for a very summer-suitable outfit that seemed quite at first sight – a white lace blouse with blue denim jeans. However, a closer look reveals that her seemingly casual ensemble came with a luxury price tag that could easily cover a short holiday.

Cost of Anushka Sharma's IPL final outfit

For the big match, Anushka chose pieces from French fashion label Sézane. She wore the brand's Leonard Top, a delicate lace camisole-style design featuring intricate detailing, a square neckline and feminine finishes. The top is priced at approximately Rs 11,500. The wide-leg trousers were by Sézane and came in light-washed denim. The relaxed-fit trousers have a price tag of roughly Rs 13,800. They bring in an element of laid-back style to the romantic lace shirt.

Together, the outfit comes to roughly Rs 25,300.

Celebrity fashion often sparks conversations because of its price tags, and this look is no exception. The total value of Anushka's outfit is enough to fund a budget-friendly weekend getaway to Rishikesh for many travellers. If the location of the journey was anywhere outside the city, then Rs 25,000 could be spent on train tickets, good accommodation, delicious food in trendy cafes, sightseeing, and adventurous activities, including river rafting. To travel enthusiasts, it is fun to imagine the luxury that could be bought with such money.

Why the look worked so great

In addition to being a chic look, Anushka's ensemble is remarkable due to the fact that it consisted of timeless items of clothing that were made from premium materials. Thus, Anushka did not choose any daring looks or trends but decided to go with classic outfits. Finally, the actress accessorised her attire with lovely waves, a tulsi mala, and subtle makeup. In this way, she managed to create an amazing, luxurious, but comfortable look appropriate for the sports arena.

This is why so many people find Anushka Sharma's fashion ideas appealing.

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares unseen RCB celebration photo featuring Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik