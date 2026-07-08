The cost of Alia Bhatt's understated Banarasi silk outfit could fund your Bali trip

New Delhi:

While it seems like heavily decorated clothing and sequin-embellished pieces have become the rage in the wedding wardrobe department, Alia Bhatt showed us that elegant handloom designs could work just as well. While attending the reception ceremony of Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, Alia stunned in a stunning and elegant handwoven silk dress designed by Anita Dongre.

Alia Bhatt wears a handwoven Banarasi silk lehenga

For the event, Alia Bhatt decided to wear the Masara Handwoven Banarasi Silk Skirt Set from Anita Dongre's label in a dark emerald green colour. The long skirt was adorned with beautiful gold floral patterns, which were woven into the silk material using the Banarasi brocade technique.

Alia paired the skirt with a sleeveless bodice in the same design that had a plunging neckline along with broad straps. The figure-hugging dress made the perfect accompaniment to the voluminous lehenga, while a waist cut-out added a modern touch to the classic design of the outfit.

The actress skipped the use of the ornate dupatta and went for a simple dark green stole. The monochromatic styling gave the ensemble a polished and effortlessly elegant finish.

Here's what the outfit costs

If Alia's Banarasi silk look has made its way onto your wedding fashion mood board, be prepared for a luxury price tag. The Masara Handwoven Banarasi Silk Skirt Set, listed on Anita Dongre's official website, is priced at Rs 1,30,000.

Statement jewellery complements the look

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Khushii, Alia completed her outfit with statement gold jhumkas from Jagdish Jewellers Chandigarh, adding just the right amount of festive glamour. A statement ring finished the jewellery styling while the rest of the accessories were kept minimal.

Soft-glam makeup and trademark hairdo

Alia's beauty echoed the simplicity of her outfit. Her long shoulder-length hair had been styled into soft waves with a side part. Her makeup was simple with well-defined eyes, light eyeliner, feathery eyebrows, some contouring on her cheeks, some rose-colored blush and a nude lip; all adding to the freshness in her appearance.

A class in wedding dressing

Even though the sequins and decorated lehengas continue ruling the wedding events, with Alia’s reception outfit, she reminded everyone that nothing goes out of fashion as far as heritage fabrics are concerned. She once again proved that sometimes less is more, and there is no need to have so much sparkle when one has such heritage woven fabrics like the Banarasi silk.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor's mehendi look is rooted in Gujarati tradition and rich in craftsmanship