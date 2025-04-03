Tailored suits to luxury bags: Thailand PM Shinawatra's fashion is a blend of modern-traditional style fusion Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra's stylishly fitted suits, luxury handbags, and the use of traditional clothing and accessories, she has forged a personal fashion style that appeals to her cultural background and own sense of fashion.

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has been turning heads in the fashion industry with her distinct flair for style. From custom suits to high-end handbags, she successfully included traditional and modern styles in her wardrobe, forging a blend of both elegance and sophistication.

The second youngest female Prime Minister of Thailand, Shinawatra, is a political pioneer as well as a style icon. Her style has been noticed by both local and global media, with many commending her for her strong sense of style.

Probably the most striking thing about Shinawatra's style is how easily she mixes and matches traditional Thai elements with contemporary designs.

For official events, including state dinners and meetings with visiting heads of state, Shinawatra is frequently spotted wearing sophisticated, tailored suits. These suits are usually in subdued colors like black, navy blue or white, but what distinguishes them are the elaborate details and motifs inspired by classic Thai designs.

For instance, she has been seen dressing in suits of silk or brocade material with intricate embroideries of Thai patterns. Such an outfit, aside from having an air of elegance, highlights her pride in Thai culture as well.

Aside from bespoke suits, Shinawatra also adores accessorising with high-end bags. From designer handbags to classic Thai purses, she has a vast collection that perfectly complements her ensembles.

Shinawatra's blend of traditional and contemporary fashion is not just an individual fashion sense but also an embodiment of this shifting equation in Thai society. It indicates that it is possible to be modern while retaining one's roots.

Despite her appreciation for fashionable clothing, Shinawatra steers clear of large logos and monograms when she appears in public. Additionally, she chooses pieces with more subdued detailing when she does wear a designer garment.

In one of the posts, she can be seen wearing a beige Chanel underarm chain shoulder bag that evokes Y2K with a canary yellow shirt and white cropped pants.

She is the niece of the 28th prime minister and the first woman to hold the office, Yingluck Shinawatra, and the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who ruled from 2001 to 2006. She comes from a political family.

