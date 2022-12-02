Sweater styles for women THIS winter that will up your fashion game

Follow us on Image Source : MARKS AND SPENCER Turtlenecks look funky

Winter season has set in and the extra layer of woolen clothing will not only add zing to your look but also give you much-needed warmth. Sweaters will be a friendly accessory for women during mild winters. They are comfortable, don't need much upkeep, and are pocket friendly. Women sweaters come in various varieties and can also be chosen as per the body type. From turtle necks to drop shoulder sweaters, here are some woolen clothing items that you must have in your wardrobe.

Turtlenecks

Take on the cold weather in style by wearing an oversized turtleneck sweater. Adding this single layer to your clothing will add more funk and warmth this season.

Cropped cardigans

Like crop tops, cropped cardigans are in this season. Women who dare to be different, cropped cardigans will serve them well.

Collared cardigan

A collared cardigan will be the perfect look for office-going women as it can be styled with denim as well as formal pants of all kinds.

Off-shoulder sweaters

Like off-shoulder hoodies, somewhat baggy and off-shoulder sweaters can be the perfect winter look for your evening outings.

Jumpers

Jumpers are both comfortable and elegant. They come in all patterns and colours and look vibrant at any time of the day.

