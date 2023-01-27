Supermodel Kristen McMenamy trips and falls on Valentino runway at Paris Fashion Week | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NICOLASDUVA Kristen McMenamy trips and falls

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy tripped and fell on the Valentino runway at the Paris Fashion Week. A video of her falling in stilettos at Valentino's spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris, was shared on social media with many users appreciating McMenamy's confidence. She was visibly imbalanced during her walk back after the tumble but managed to finish her walk.

The video of the incident shows McMenamy, visibly annoyed after the fall, taking off the black heels after she trips. She walks back barefoot. Many in the audience walk towards to stage and extended a hand to the supermodel but she manages to stand up and complete the walk without any help. However, she is unable to walk back after the tumble, maybe because of a possible foot injury. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "it's like every season Valentino have an issue with their heels?" For the ramp, the supermodel wore a net embellished strapless off-white cocktail dress and arm-length long bright pink gloves.

The video has garnered nearly 24 million views on Twitter. A user commented, "by the look on her face I can tell she probably already told them the shoes didn't fit and they made her wear them anyway only for this to be the moment. y'all have no idea how the fashion shows can be hell backstage." Another user wrote, "I don't understand how literal VALENTINO still makes models walk in shoes that are too small???" A third commented, "Look at how her feet were still wobbly after she took them off. I don't have Valentino shoes but from my experience wearing other brands like Balenciaga, YSL, etc, I find that luxury shoes are mostly not comfortable."

A comment read, "I fear they just aren't giving the correct sizes or their shoes are just that bad to walk in because if you have a Nineties legend tripping like that? Hmm."

Mocking herself, McMenamy also posted a picture and captioned it, "Before the fall."

