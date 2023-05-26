Sunny Leone shines in Black shimmery gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023. See Pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone's fashion moment at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Sunny Leone’s movie Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress wore an eye-catching slit gown as she attended the amfAR gala at Cannes. Her black gown was shiny, one-shouldered, and came with a slit. Sunny Leone even shared the photos of herself and wrote in the caption, “What a epic night at @amfar! Thank you @hitendrakapopara for finding me this amazing gown! You are my rock…”

Sunny’s sparkling black fitted gown was from Zeena Zaki. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and wore minimal makeup with glittery silver eyeshadow. The actor also carried a matchmaking black clutch in some of the photos she shared. She completed her party look with diamond earrings to match the shine of her gown.

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, and Rahul Bhat attended a photocall for their film Kennedy a day after its world premiere. Sunny shared a bunch of pictures from the photocall on Instagram and wrote, “I am so humbled and thankful to be a part of this amazing film”.

The actress too shared the memorable moment of her career on Instagram. Sunny had also shared photos of herself with Anurag and Rahul at the screening of Kennedy. Sunny also wrote a long note to her director and co-star, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you, Anurag Kashyap, for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!"

Prior to Kennedy's red-carpet premiere, Sunny had also posted a picture with Anurag and said that the tickets for their film were 'sold out in minutes' ahead of its big premiere. In the caption, she wrote, “Our film Kennedy official tickets! Sold out in minutes... so proud.”

For the Unversed, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is a police noir cum black comedy film. It revolved around an exiled cop, long presumed to be dead, but who is actually alive and operating within the system, looking to settle scores with those who did him wrong.

