Summer Fashion 2022: Take inspiration from celebrities who are keeping their style game at fleek

Summers are here and it's time to uphold our fashion game and make it more stylish like our Bollywood divas. Let's re-arrange our summer closet and get more stylish yet comfy clothing to wear this summer 2022. Below is the list of some cool styles you can try this season.

Flower prints

Our Bollywood diva, Nora Fatehi has her style game always on point. Be it any Bollywood event, party, show, or airport look, Nora never fails to amaze her fans with her wardrobe choices. She is a certified stunner of B-town, who looks her fabulous self whenever she makes an appearance. As the summer season is here, we can witness everyone in flower prints. Recently, we saw Nora Fatehi in summer flower prints on a reality TV show where she aced her style game once again.

Vibrant colors

Actress Shriya Pilgaonker’s fashion game is so amazing that you would want to take inspiration. She has never disappointed anyone with her looks. Very recently, the Mirzapur actress was seen flaunting a vibrant color for an interview. She wore a parrot green jacket and completed her makeup with a purple liner. Her whole look gave us a cool summer vibe.

Co-ord sets

Priyanka Chopra proved that you don't even need shimmer and shine to sparkle. As summer has already begun, celebrities have started making their style statements in flow with the season. Peecee was seen giving boss lady vibes in a Vanity Fair magazine shoot.

Jumpsuits

Actress Sunny Leone always looks ravishing whenever she makes an appearance. She looks breathtaking in whatever she wears. The actress recently turned heads in a jumpsuit which very much forced all the girls to buy more jumpsuits for the summer.

Satin dresses

Summer calls for a sweet style story. Actress Vidya Balan surely turned a lot of heads when she opted for a very subtle satin dress for the promotion of her film Jalsa. Also, satin is one fabric that never goes out of fashion irrespective of any season.

Denim outfits

Many celebrities are acing their style game with denim outfits. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Rakul Preet Singh have been choosing old-school denim this summer 2022, which makes them look super cool and stylish at the same time.

Maxi Dresses

Actress Urvashi Rautela always looks pretty in every outfit she carries. The actress has an experimental sense of fashion choices and loves to share her pictures on her social media account. At the recent Lakme Fashion Show the actress was seen in a gorgeous black maxi dress which attracted many eyes.

Pristine white

Bollywood divas have been dazzling in white summery clothes as the season of cool colours has already begun. We can say that white is the most important color when it comes to summer fashion and our celebs also opt to style themselves in the same from saris to dresses. Recently actress Alia Bhatt opted for a full white look for the promotions of her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Sequins

Sequins have always been a ‘must have’ and ‘must wear’ when it comes to Bollywood parties or award shows. Our actresses walk the red carpet making their starry appearances in sequin shimmery dresses. Especially in summer, we see sequins are the main factor for these actresses.

Bodycon Dresses

With the heat in the city rising, actress Ananya Pandey was seen in a classic solid green and black bodycon dress. The actress always manages to mark her style statement on point.