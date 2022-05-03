Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne strips off at Met Gala 2022 and goes bare body on red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/METGALAOFFICIAL Cara Delevingne at Met Gala 2022

Model-actress Cara Delevingne's make-up was hidden under her clothes as she stripped off at the star-studded Met Gala event. She stepped out in a red Dior Haute Couture suit complete with a walking stick and platform heels in matching colour. She then took everyone by surprise as she took off the jacket and revealed her naked chest covered in shimmering gold body paint, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 29-year-old wore only a pair of gold covers to protect her modesty and accessorised with a series of gold chains that extended down her bust in suspenders of sorts. She cheekily stuck out her tongue while posing for photographers after going topless.

Delevingne had her long blonde hair styled in loose waves. She also had hoards of rhinestones glued to her eyes in a cateye shape with shimmery shadow swiped across her brown bone.

Delevingne has attended the Met Gala since she made her debut in 2011. Last year, she made a statement with her Dior number which had the phrase "peg the patriarchy" emblazoned across her chest.

After several pandemic postponements, this year's Met Gala will be held on the first Monday of May; just eight months after 2021's star-studded red carpet which saw stellar looks from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Kendall Jenner, reports Page Six. The star-studded event brings together the world's largest celebrities to celebrate fashion in unique costumes and commemorate the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition.

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: Fashion Anthology,' celebrating the museum's next exhibition on May 5. The dress code for the 2022 event is 'Gilded Glamour and White Tie', referring to the extravagant era of American fashion in the last decades of the 19th century, when industrialization rapidly widened the wealth gap in the country. Who are the hosts of the Met Gala 2022? This year's event is hosted by the couple of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda as co-hosts. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will serve as the honorary chairs for Met Gala 2022.

-- with IANS and ANI inputs