Suhana & Aryan Khan spotted at their stylish best for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding party

Sibling duo Suhana and Aryan Khan were spotted making a stylish appearance at the post-wedding party hosted for newlyweds of the B-town -- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar -- by Ritesh Sidhwani. While Shah Rukh Khan missed the party, the celebrations were joined by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan. Their children Aryan and Suhana, too, marked their presence at the party. While Aryan kept it casual in a denim jacket, the mother-daughter duo twinned in stunning black outfits.

Take a look a stunning photos of Suhana & Aryan from Farhan & Shibani's bash:

Speaking of the new bride and groom, they made a captivating entry at the bash holding each other's hands. Shibani was dressed for the occasion in a blue gown while Farhan joined her in casuals.

The party was also graced by the presence of the who's who of the tinsel town including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and Malaika Arora among others. Thanks to Mumbai-based paparazzi for treating fans with glimpses of their favourite stars' stylish appearance at Ritesh's residence. In the viral pictures, Kareena and Karisma along with their close friends Malaika and Amrita Arora can be seen amping up the glam quotient in their black outfits. Kareena wore a stylish black dress with a huge bow at the side. Malaika opted for a dress outfit that had transparent detailing. Karisma was seen dressed in a blingy dress with a plunging neckline.

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

--with agency inputs