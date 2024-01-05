Style Icon Deepika Padukone Turns a Year Older: Unveiling 5 wardrobe staples inspired by her fashion faves

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Wardrobe staples inspired by Deepika Padukone.

As the stunning Deepika Padukone adds another candle to her birthday cake, there's no denying that she is not just a powerhouse of talent but also a style maven. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the Bollywood diva has effortlessly carved a niche for herself in the fashion world. To celebrate her special day, let's delve into Deepika's wardrobe and discover the 5 fashion staples that every fashionista needs to embrace.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEDeepika Padukone Fashion/ Instagram

Statement Sarees: Deepika's ethnic looks are nothing short of breathtaking. Channel your inner diva by including statement sarees in your wardrobe. Opt for bold colours and intricate designs to make a head-turning entrance at weddings, parties, or cultural events.

Comfortable Sneakers: Deepika's off-duty style is incomplete without a pair of comfortable sneakers. Embrace the athleisure trend by incorporating stylish sneakers into your wardrobe. They are perfect for casual outings, and with the right ensemble, they can even add a playful touch to semi-formal looks.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEDeepika Padukone Fashion/ Instagram/ Lee Cooper

Power Blazers: The actress often exudes confidence in power blazers, proving that a well-tailored blazer is a game-changer. Whether you're headed to a business meeting or a brunch date, a stylish blazer can effortlessly pull your entire look together, making you feel powerful and chic.

Classic White Shirt: Deepika's love for simplicity is often reflected in her choice of classic white shirts. A well-fitted white shirt is not only versatile but also timeless. Pair it with jeans for a casual look or tuck it into a pencil skirt for a chic formal appearance – this wardrobe essential is a must-have. You can find several options from Lee Cooper.

Tailored Trousers: Whether she's rocking the red carpet or strolling through the airport, Deepika knows the power of well-fitted tailored trousers. These bottoms can elevate any look, providing comfort without compromising on style. Invest in a pair that suits your body type, and you'll be ready to conquer any occasion.

ALSO READ: Kaftan Kurti Mastery: 5 expert tips to elevate your style game with this versatile wardrobe essential