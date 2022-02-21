Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion: Denim styling trends you cannot miss

Follow us on Image Source : NUMERO UNO Indigo is the new black

The S/S '22 runways introduced plenty of new trends that are likely to dominate in the coming months. As always, we dug deep into the shows to find out what is next in fashion, including one of our favourite categories: Denim. There are three key denim trends to be aware of in 2022 that I believe will make their way from the runways to our closets. There is a lot of newness in the denim world, from slouchy forms to deeper colours to a focus on tailoring.

The Denim Fit

For women, flare is on the way! A good, flared denim trouser looks chic and at the same time balances out the comfort and style aspect very well. Pair it up with a high neck fitted sweater and your favourite black heels with a slick back pony and carry that off-duty model look like a pro! For men, indigo denim is now being worn every year, all seasons and it looks on-trend when paired with the appropriate tops, belts, and footwear. For guys, updating your wardrobe and adhering to the standards of fit, balance, and proportion are the keys to unlocking the door to good style.

The bootcut is back. It is here to calm your calves, dress up your lug soles, and give you the confidence to reconsider tucking in tops. The bootcut jean, with just a bit of a flare, can fit over boots, as well as those shoes from the back of your wardrobe that have now become a daily necessity because you do not want to wear heels with your mask to the grocery store. You can style bootcut jeans in many ways, if you want to go for a feminine yet casual appeal, style it with a black fitted shirt and black heels with sleek back open hair and you are good to go.

Image Source : NUMERO UNO The Denim Fit

When it comes to men, the straight fit jeans are going to take the centre stage. Trends in denim, as in all aspects of menswear, come and go with alarming frequency. The tried and tested straight fit, on the other hand, has been around since the dawn of denim. This basic cut is the equivalent of a plain white tee for your legs. That is, they are simple, adaptable, and never go out of style. Pair them with a black t-shirt and casual shoes for a laidback look.

The timeless Denim Jacket

Shirt Style Denim Jacket (women): It is a garment that's always in style, with year-round wearability, so there's never a bad moment to buy one. In addition, designers provide jean jackets in every season. Among the glitz and glamour re-emergence-ready designs in the fall 2022 collections were a few stylish, pared-back denim styles.

Indigo Denim Jacket (men):

The indigo denim jacket will be in trend not only this this year but in the coming years too. An Indigo denim jacket is an excellent complement to a man's casual wardrobe; chances are you want one, so acquire one. Then start wearing it all the time. It only gets better looking and feeling with age. Clothing is just as genuine as the actual use you get out of it. Pair it up with black casual T-shirt and white pants with classic black shoes to make those heads turn.

Image Source : NUMERO UNO The timeless Denim Jacket

Trucker Jackets are popular for both men and women in 2022. Because of its rich history, usefulness, and versatility, the trucker style is still popular. Even in recent years, new colours and materials have increased the popularity of this style, specially Denim. Men’s Blue Trucker jacket with Sherpa collar and Women’s classic Dark Blue denim jacket is the option to go for this season!

Indigo is the new black

During the recent runway shows, heritage houses and many designer labels demonstrated their denim collection and the colour which was stealing the spotlight was Indigo. Indigo has a little dressier and more formal aspect than brighter colours. Different shades of Indigo with cleaner and minimal washed look are in, which makes t suitable for any occasion. As a result, many professional men and women wear indigo jeans to work. You can style your indigo jacket with white denims and a black shirt. This look can be a combination of both casual and formal wear. When it comes to women, a denim jacket looks great paired up with a cute dress and sneakers.

Image Source : NUMERO UNO Indigo is the new black

(The author is Manjula Gandhi, Chief Product Officer, Numero Uno)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)