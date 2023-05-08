Sonam Kapoor wears Calico designs, symbolising past Indo-British trade at King Charles III's coronation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's Calico Print Inspired Look at King Charles III's Coronation

King Charles III's coronation was a massive event and so was the coronation concert. With big stars from Hollywood like Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, and Steve Winwood to Bollowood's hotshot Sonam Kapoor, the event was a huge success. Sonam Kapoor looked dazzling in her calico-print, floor-length gown, which was a beautiful result of Kolkata-based designer Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead's collaboration.

Sonam, frequently chooses Anamika Khanna's outfits for big occasions, be it her wedding reception in 2018 or the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. She lives with her businessman-husband Anand and their son Vayu in London. On the occasion, Sonam delivered a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth choir at the coronation concert, making it her first appearance at an event for the royal family. This event, took place a day after the historical coronation held in Westminster Abbey celebrating the monarch. The concert was even graced by Lionel Richie, Paloma Faith, Bette Midler and more.

According to a Vogue India report, Sonam wore a custom floor-length dress with a band design around the shoulders that framed the corseted bodice and flowed into a voluminous skirt with architectural godet pleats for the concert. Anamika Khanna added to the overall aesthetic with a calico-influenced print that was inspired by prints from the 17th and 18th centuries, which were once a popular commodity exchanged between India and the UK.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOORSonam Kapoor's Dress was Designed by Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna's Collaboration

Sonam Kapoor is prepared to return to acting with Shome Makhija's Blind after having a vacation, according to reports. The first image from the movie was recently posted on Instagram by the director.

