Shine & Taj International Glamour Night 2024: Mrs Sagarika Roy set to redefine beauty on the grand stage

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mrs Sagarika Roy is set to redefine beauty on the grand stage of Shine & Taj International Glamour Night 2024.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry, one name shines brightly as a beacon of grace, resilience, and unparalleled talent – Mrs Sagarika Roy. Originating from the vibrant city of Guwahati, Assam, Mrs Roy's narrative is a testament to the transformative power of dreams and determination, elevating her from a small-town upbringing to the stature of a social model, actress, and prominent figure in the film industry.

Mrs. Roy's accolades bear witness to her unwavering dedication and love for her craft. From being crowned Mrs Queen Universe International 2022 to achieving the distinction of being the 1st Indian woman to win Mrs Empress Earth International 2021-2022, Mrs India 2022, Mrs Baishakhi 2021, and numerous other prestigious titles, she not only brings pride to her state but serves as an inspiration for dreamers far and wide.

In a recent interview, Mrs Roy offered a glimpse into the early chapters of her life, underscoring the lack of support she faced during her formative years. Undeterred by the challenges, she pressed forward, propelled by determination and a vision to provide her future daughter with opportunities she did not have. This resolve became the cornerstone of her journey to the zenith of success.

The international stage beckoned Mrs Roy in 2020 with her inaugural show in the North East, marking the commencement of a triumphant journey. Since then, she has secured victory in various international competitions, clinching three prestigious titles to date. Drawing inspiration from the world of beauty pageantry, Mrs Roy aspires to become an organizer, creating platforms for talented individuals who are yet to find their spotlight.

True to her commitment to social responsibility, Mrs Roy recently orchestrated the "Shine and Taj" event, a manifestation of her three-year-long vision. The event provided a platform for 95 participants with physical disabilities to showcase their talents, challenging societal norms and championing inclusivity. Mrs Roy went above and beyond, not just recognizing talents but also extending essential items to those facing financial constraints.

Beyond her accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Mrs Roy is a multifaceted entrepreneur. She is the proud owner of a crown trophy business, symbolizing her commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence. Additionally, she is involved in promoting Assam's traditional ethnic business through an online platform, preserving the cultural heritage of her roots.

Furthermore, Mrs Roy is not only an artist and entrepreneur but also a dedicated social worker. Every year, she spearheads seven projects for needy campaigns, including initiatives like providing free treatment for children suffering from diseases, organizing NGO campaigns, and facilitating 100 marriages for those in need.

Looking ahead, Mrs Roy, currently the brand ambassador of Pridde India Group, Delhi, and Luctrick Motors, Nagpur, expresses her desire to engage in social work for the betterment of the new generation. Her upcoming venture, the "Shine & Taj International Glamour Night (Season 1)," slated for 2024, promises to be a spectacle, blending the worlds of beauty pageantry, awards, and runway elegance. The event will feature diverse categories – Mr./Miss/Mrs./Kids/Transgender.

While details about Bollywood celebrity guests are yet to be confirmed, Mrs Roy's steadfast dedication to creating a positive impact in society remains unshakeable. Her advice to aspiring individuals echoes the simplicity of her journey – works dedicatedly and passionately to transform dreams into reality.

