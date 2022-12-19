Shehnaaz Gill ups fashion game in a see-through floral dress & thumkas; turns showstopper for event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHEHNAAZFC_USA Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper for event

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to prominence with the popular reality show, Bigg Boss is one of the most followed and loved celebs in Telly town. Recently, she strutted the runway and grabbed all the eyeballs with their stunning looks. She knocked it out at the event with her looks for the evening and left everyone in awe of her gorgeousness. Shehnaaz walked the ramp at the 'Indian Designer Show Season 4' held in New Delhi. Clad in a lustrous pink see-through gown adorned with multi-coloured floral sequins and linear embellishments on the trail, the 28-year-old turned showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the star-studded fashion event. Her dewy makeup accentuated the 'floral diva' vibe she opted for the event.

Fans could not keep calm at the appearance of the reality TV star and burst into a huge round of applause and hooting. In a memorable moment of the fashion night, the 'Honsla Rakh' actor cheered the entire hall up by randomly breaking into a little dance on the ramp with Ferns by her side. Take a look:

The event also included a host of other spectacular appearances of other Bollywood celebrities which included the likes of 'Hate Story 3' actor Daisy Shah, 'Rockstar' actor Nargis Fakhri, who walked for designer Amit Bharadwaj and 'Rowdy Rathore' actor Sonakshi Sinha, who walked with fashion icon Rocky S.

What is next for Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The show is receiving a lot of love from fans. Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are among the few names that graced her show. Beside, Shehnaaz is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Besides this, she will also be seen in Sajid Khan's directorial film 100 Percent, which also features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

