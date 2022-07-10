Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shararas to silk dhoti pants, outfits to make your Eid celebration glamorous

With the celebration of Eid, it's time to share this happy occasion with loved ones. One should choose to dress elegantly and glamorously in traditional silhouettes or accessorise with desi elements. The Eid fashion trend for this year is high fashion claims fashion influencer Unnati Malharkar. Wear your heart on your sleeve and try these suggestions.

Choose Chanderi or Chikankari: The sweltering Indian summer is on its way out, leaving us with a few fashion ideas. Pick a light-coloured Chanderi or Chikankari outfit with a coordinating dupatta. Use the fabrics to make a kurta if you want to maintain tradition. Aim to pair your pencil-fit pants or jeans with a light Chanderi or Chikankari top if you want to keep it even lighter. With a dupatta to go, you can up the glam.

Silk Dhoti Pants: If you are going to spend Eid visiting friends or family, consider wearing something comfortable. Dhoti pants are not only hassle-free to wear but are also very fashionable. For the festive season consider wearing dhoti pants in silk fabric with a contrasting Kurti or top. Since the outfit itself is minimalistic, consider teaming it up with silver jewellery. The look is not just minimalistic but also very nouveau and trending.

Embroidered Velvet: Another tip from current fashion trends is embroidered velvet outfits. Whether it is a heavily- embroidered kurta or a lightly embroidered blouse, a velvet skirt is definitely in. Consider teaming this with a skirt or pants, and just add a beautiful stole, and you are good to go.

Sharara: This look has a timeless appeal. Shararas are synonymous with Eid. Consider wearing an embroidered sharara or one that is encrusted with stones and team it with minimal jewellery.

Fusion Lehengas: Festivals are a time to really showcase your sense of fashion. Consider teaming a heavily embroidered skirt or lehenga with a contrasting blouse and dupatta. Wear gold-plated or silver jewellery, or pearls to make your ensemble stand out.

Embroidered Sari: If you still want to go uber traditional, consider draping yourself in a heavily embroidered sari that speaks of haute couture. An embroidered sari is a staple in every Indian woman's ethnic fashion collection. Team this with minimalistic jewellery.

Make-up: In keeping with the seasonal trends, keep your make-up subtle and minimalistic.

"So, scour through your closet and pick your trendy Eid outfit. Let your imagination loose as you try various combinations. Consider embroideries of beads, metal, pearls, mirrors, sequins or trendy threads in various colours. Match your accessories with your outfit and truly enjoy yourself this Eid," concludes fashion influencer Unnati Malharkar