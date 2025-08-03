Shalini Passi dons ruby red Ekaya Banaras saree for birthday visit to Tirupati, here's how much it costs Shalini Passi visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple for her birthday wherein she donned a red saree from Ekaya Banaras. The saree took 400 handloom weaving hours. Check the price of the saree here.

New Delhi:

Shalini Passi celebrated her 49th birthday with a visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple. She took blessings from Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. She shared pictures from her visit, wherein she can be seen taking part in the evening aartis while also lighting lamps in the temple grounds.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned the post, “Taking blessings from Tirupati Balaji on my birthday, surrounded by the serene beauty of the Tirumala Hills”. Passi can be seen wearing a ruby red saree which she paired with a golden jewellery.

Shalini Passi’s Outfit

For her visit, she choose a saree from the shelves of Ekaya Banaras. According to the brand website, the “burnt red Banarasi saree is handwoven in pure georgette using the Cutwork technique, with delicate hand-embroidered patterns woven in as quiet details. Soft, fluid, and rich in texture, it blends time-honoured craftsmanship with modern ease.”

The saree took 400 handloom weaving hours. The saree is priced at Rs. 26,975 on the website of Ekaya Banaras.

Shalini Passi’s Accessories

She paired the saree with a matching blouse and an embroidered pink bag. For her jewellery, she opted for a gold choker and earrings of the same design and a gold bangle.

She tied her hair in her signature ponytail. For makeup, she kept her base glowy and dewy, with flushed cheeks, pink glossy lips and kohled eyes.

Shalini Passi gained immense popularity after she appeared in reality TV series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She came be to known for her personality and fashion. Passi hails from Delhi and is married to businessman Sanjay Passi.

