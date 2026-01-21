The cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Rolex could buy you a sea-facing villa in Goa At the Joy Awards in Riyadh, Shah Rukh Khan embraced quiet luxury with an ultra-rare Rs 13-crore Rolex Daytona Blue Sapphire. From off-catalogue exclusivity to gem-set craftsmanship, here’s why the watch defines modern celebrity style.

New Delhi:

At the glitzy Joy Awards in Riyadh, where international stars gathered under glittering lights, Shah Rukh Khan reminded the fashion world why horology is quietly becoming his secret language of luxury. Amid the glamour and high-profile names, it wasn’t the red carpet or couture that grabbed global attention; it was what was quietly glinting on his wrist.

SRK’s red-carpet appearance was defined by restraint. Clad in a sleek, monochrome look, he leaned into elegance rather than spectacle, allowing one detail to shine. The watch on his wrist wasn’t meant to shout. It shimmered discreetly, catching the light only when it chose to. The result? A flex so subtle it felt almost private.

Ultra-rare Rolex Daytona that turned heads without trying

The centrepiece was an off-catalogue Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ‘Blue Sapphire’, a piece not found in boutiques, price lists, or polite conversation. Crafted in 18-carat white gold, the 40mm chronograph features a bezel set with baguette-cut blue sapphires and a dial accented with diamonds, balancing gemstone glamour with Rolex’s racing DNA.

This is the kind of watch you don’t buy; you’re invited into it.

What makes the Blue Sapphire Daytona worth Rs 13 crore

Valued at an estimated RS 13 crore, this Daytona belongs to a rarified tier of horology where scarcity defines value. Produced in extremely limited numbers, gem-set Daytonas are allocated only to Rolex’s most trusted clients worldwide. The price is more than just material; it is also about access, legacy, and collecting power.

Quality, gems, and collector’s watch construction

But past the glint is the serious watchmaking tradition. Indeed, the chronograph movement is Rolex-level precision watchmaking. The sapphire settings on the bezel are precisely calibrated, while the diamonds are selected not just for their clarity and cut but also to provide brilliance without visual intimidation. It’s high jewellery with a racing heart.

How SRK’s watch choice signals a shift in celebrity luxury

In an age of logo-heavy statements and viral fashion moments, Shah Rukh Khan’s approach feels refreshingly evolved. His choice suggests a move towards collector luxury, pieces that are personal, rare, and meaningful rather than instantly recognisable. It’s less about being seen, more about knowing.

When modern masculinity meets discreet, old-money glamour

SRK’s Daytona moment wasn’t about wealth; it was about confidence. The kind that doesn’t require validation. The watch complemented his persona, global, assured, timeless, reinforcing that today’s luxury isn’t loud. It whispers, glints softly, and leaves the room thinking about you long after you’ve gone.

If this is the future of red-carpet dressing, consider us convinced, and quietly obsessed.