Sara Ali Khan wears a bow-back dress for Metro... In Dino song launch, check price here

New Delhi:

Sara Ali Khan was at the song launch of 'Zamaana Lage' from her movie Metro... In Dino on Wednesday. For the event, she wore a bow-back dress in a powder blue shade.

Sara Ali Khan was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The dress was from the Australian label Elliatt. It was the Celia Mini Bow Dress from the brand. The mini dress has a body-hugging silhouette and the 3D bow is attached at the back which makes the dress stand out.

To complete her look, Sara wore the Silver Starburst 105 Slingback Pumps by Aquazzura that added shine to her outfit. For her earrings, she wore the Irene Earrings from Mozaati. Her accessories also included the iconic Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Watch.

The dress is priced at $238 on the website, which is nearly Rs. 20,000. Her earring is priced at Rs. 3,700. She kept her makeup minimal with nude lips, neutral eyeshadow and flushed cheeks. Sara tied her hair in a clean ponytail that let her dress and makeup take centre stage.

The song 'Zamaane Lage' is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. The lyrics of this song are penned by Qaisar Ul Jafri, and the music is given by Pritam. The movie will hit the silver screens on July 4, 2025. Metro... In Dino is directed by Anurag Basu and written by Samrat Chakraborty and Anurag Basu. It features Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

