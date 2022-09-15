Sachin Vashist walks the ramp as showstopper in India Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Week 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sachin Vashist walking the ramp for the Indian Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Week 2022

Actor Sachin Vashist walked the ramp as the showstopper for a fashion label at India Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Week 2022 in Delhi. The actor nailed his ramp walk dressed in a white-gold suit. His pictures and videos are doing rounds on social media.

The star turned showstopper for designer Kingshuk Bhaduri in India Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Week 2022 held at Satvik Resort, New Delhi.

In the fashion show, the actor aced his ramp walk into a gold embellished white suit designed by Kingshuk Bhaduri and styled by Amit Chauhan (DG collection). Talking about his experience, Sachin Vashist said, “The outfit was great and designed perfectly. All the glitter work on the dress was fantastic and eye-catching. All in one, the show was a mesmerising experience.”

Image Source : FILE IMAGESachin Vashist with designer Kingshuk Bhaduri

Previously, the actor has been seen in blockbuster music videos including Nain Banjaare, Moon, and many more. In addition, he has been seen in multiple web series on major OTT platforms.

His fans also shared images and showered him with praise for acing an outstanding look at a fashion show organized by Sid Garry Fashion Entertainment, where stylist Amit Chauhan (DG collection) showcased their latest collection.

