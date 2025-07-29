Rohit Bal's legacy shines through the "Kash-Gul" collection showcased at India Couture Week 2025 Rohit Bal's collection "Kash-Gul" is inspired from the beauty of Kashmir was showcased the the ongoing at the India Couture Week 2025 in Delhi. Arjun Rampal turned showstopper for the show. Check out the pictures here.

The India Couture Week 2025 is underway at Delhi with several designers showcasing their collection. Rohit Bal's collection was presented at ICW on day 6 of the ongoing fashion event. Bal's team held a show which was a tribute to the designer while doing what he would have.

The collection "Kash-Gul" is inspired from the beauty of Kashmir. Arjun Rampal turned showstopper for the show. He wore a black velvet bandhgala serwani, which featured work all over. He paired it with trousers of the same colour and black shoes.

The Kash-Gul Collection

Describing the collection, FDCI, in an Instagram post wrote, "Kash-Gul draws from the serene beauty of Kashmir and the timeless poetry of Gulistan—a garden of flowers. Rooted in heritage yet modern in form, the collection blends structure with softness. Silhouettes are layered and refined, crafted in Chanderi, matka silk, and velvet, with intricate gold zardozi and fine threadwork. In a palette of ivory, black, and wine, Kash-Gul speaks of calm confidence, quiet luxury, and the enduring soul of Kashmir. It’s a tribute to craft, culture, and beauty that tells a story beyond the garment."

The collection featured outfits made from silk, chanderi and velvet with gold zardozi and threadwork. Velvet, which is central to Rohit Bal, was seen as a part of the collection. The collection was in a palette of ivory, black and wine.

Designers at ICW 2025

The India Couture Week began with a Rahul Mishra Show on the first day and Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and Suneet Verma on day 2. Day 3 saw shows from Falguni Shane Peacock and Amit Aggarwal.

Tarun Tahiliani and Manish Malhotra presented their collections on day 4 and day 5 had Ritu Kumar and Shantnu & Nikhil. For day 6 was Jayanti Reddy and Rohit Bal.

