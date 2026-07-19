Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Ram Janmabhoomi watch turns heads at Ramayana event, its price is hard to ignore

New Delhi:

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma turned heads at the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event, and it was not just because of the star-studded company he was seen with. While posing alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, it was an ultra-luxury watch on his wrist that quickly became a talking point online.

In a follow-up slide from his Instagram post, Rishab gave followers a closer look at his Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition. According to Ethos Watch Boutiques, the timepiece is priced at Rs 35,88,000 and draws inspiration from the spiritual significance of Ram Janmabhoomi.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Rs 35.88 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch

Sharing the pictures from the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp red carpet event in New Delhi, Rishab captioned the post, "See you tonight. Jai Shree Ram."

The limited-edition Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition features intricate engravings inspired by Ram Janmabhoomi. The bezel showcases Lord Ram holding a bow and arrow, Lord Hanuman in a prayerful pose and a miniature depiction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Describing the watch, the brand's website states, "The dial is meticulously engraved with a detailed relief of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, symbolising the historical importance of the location. Additionally, there are inscriptions of Hindu deities on the dial and the bezel that further highlight the connection to this landmark, blending historical reverence with the modern appeal of the Epic X collection."

The watch is available in three variants. The Titanium Edition is priced at Rs 35,88,000, the Rose Gold Edition costs Rs 78,00,000, while the Gold Edition is priced between Rs 83,00,000 and Rs 1,08,00,000.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is among the most expensive films ever made in India. The two-part epic is reportedly being produced on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore and is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, among others. Reports have claimed that Ranbir Kapoor has charged Rs 75 crore per part, while Sai Pallavi has reportedly received Rs 12 crore for both films.

The first instalment is scheduled to release in October 2026, followed by the second around Diwali 2027. The worldwide trailer is set to be unveiled on 24 July.

The Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event was held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The red carpet was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Ajinkya Deo, Ravi Dubey, Nitesh Tiwari, Arun Govil and Kumar Vishwas, among others.

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